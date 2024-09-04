Historic Black Philadelphia brought back to life in ‘On Buried Ground’

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In the late 18th and early 19th centuries, Philadelphia had the largest population of free Black residents of any city in America. But due to an unusual circumstance of historical record-keeping, many of their graves are unidentified.

Unless they belonged to a prominent congregation, many free Black descendants were likely buried in a Potter’s Field now known as Washington Square Park. Records at the historic Christ Church show free Black residents petitioning Governor William Moore in 1782 to erect a fence on what was then known as Congo Square to protect their dead from grave robbers.

On the other hand, enslaved people were typically buried by the church where their owners were parishioners, and duly recorded.

Christ Church has been digging into its burial records for creative inspiration, first with an exhibition pairing historic documents with original artwork and performance monologues, “Groundings.” That exhibition is being augmented by a dance and theater performance, “On Buried Ground,” which is opening during this fall’s Fringe Festival.

“On Buried Ground” straddles two locations, at Christ Church on 2nd Street and at its historic cemetery on 5th Street, where tourists often toss pennies on the gravestone of Benjamin Franklin. Audiences assemble at the cemetery for the first part, take an intermission in the exhibition at Christ Church Neighborhood House, and then walk across the cobblestone street to the historic Christ Church for the second part.

“It’s like the space is talking to us,” said choreographer Shayla-Vie Jenkins.

“And we’re trying to talk back,” said director Nia Benjamin. “There are people buried inside Christ Church. There are people’s energies that, maybe it’s just my personal belief, are still in that space.”

“It’s our desire of artists, when you hear these names you’re seeing people embody them but also feel the energy of these people re-emerging, re-forming and re-inhabiting the spaces that were moving through,” they said.