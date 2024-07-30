From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The 2024 Philadelphia Fringe Festival has announced this year’s lineup. Having weathered a major pandemic slump and a significant change in leadership, the festival, now in its 28th year, is starting to look like its old self again.

The so-called curated Fringe, featuring headline productions selected by FringeArts, features familiar names from past Fringe seasons: Pig Iron Theatre, Elevator Repair Service, Nichole Canuso Dance, and Lightening Rod Special are all staging new work.

Interim programming director Mikaela Boone said groups like those are “close to the creative core” of the Philly Fringe.

“What makes FringeArts unique in the context of the Philadelphia arts scene is its commitment to experimental theater and devised work,” she said. “Well-researched, well-crafted, but also on the fringes, on the edges of innovation.”

Pig Iron and Lightning Rod are debuting world premieres, respectively: “Poor Judge,” conceived by Dito van Reigersberg as an Aimee Mann fever dream, and “NoseJob,” about a messy sexual awakening set in a Catholic university.

Nichole Canuso is reworking her site-specific dance concept, “The Garden,” for the historic Arch Street Meeting House in Old City. Elevator Repair Service will present its signature theatrical trope of staging an entire work of literature, this time wrestling James Joyce’s “Ulysses” to the boards.

Boone has taken over programming duties from Nick Stuccio, the founder of FringeArts, who stepped down after last year’s festival. She said Stuccio laid some groundwork for the festival before he departed.

“It’s a collaboration between me and Nick,” Boone said. “As you can see in this lineup, it’s really connected to the history of FringeArts and what has been some of the definitional artists associated with FringeArts.”

The festival has also returned to inviting national and international artists to Philadelphia, such as musician Holland Andrews, choreographer Reggie Wilson, composer Helga Davis, and choreographer Trajal Harell with the Zurich Dance Ensemble.

Last year the festival was notably lean on visiting artists. In response to the theater world’s pandemic-related austerity, Stuccio had focused exclusively on artists local to the Philadelphia region. This year, the scope of the festival is broad once again.

“In a leaner year, we doubled down on our Philadelphia artists,” Boone said. “It’s an important part of our job to lift them up onto a national stage. But in order to do that, it takes putting Philadelphia in conversation with cutting-edge artists from across the country and across the world.”