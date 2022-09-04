Performance ‘hubs’ keep Philly Fringe growing

The decentralized nature of the overall Fringe Festival is part of its excitement, luring audiences into previously undiscovered spaces around the city. But Grinberg says it’s also one of its challenges for both artists and audiences: going into obscure corners of the city for a show can sometimes mean there is nothing else around you.

“The thing that keeps coming up again and again is it’s just so much more fun to be a part of a vibrant environment instead of off on your own as an island,” he said. “Speaking to artists who have been part of the Philly Fringe from out of town in the past, it doesn’t even feel like a festival when you’re the only art event in a square mile or something, because Philadelphia is so big.”

Grinberg and Cannonball have created a hub template that the Fringe would like to see replicated.

Earlier this year, Greg Kennedy contacted the Fringe Festival for some advice. Kennedy is the owner of the Circus Campus, a former church estate in Mount Airy transformed into a home base for more than a dozen circus-related performing arts companies.

An occasional Fringe performer himself, he recognized that the Campus he started five years ago could be used to show off Philadelphia’s circus community.

“We reached out to everybody within the community who was out there doing work elsewhere, and gave them an invitation to essentially have a theater for free,” said Kennedy. “It gives an opportunity for us to showcase what we’ve been doing here for the last five years within the community, and we’re just trying to invite as many people out as we can to see that.”

Kennedy didn’t have a plan, or even a name for what he was imagining. His office manager Brynna Raine reached out to the Philly Fringe and found its Independent Artist Program Manager, April Rose.

“April was, like, ‘We actually have a word for this. It’s called a Hub,’” said Raine . “She sent me previous Cannonball Festival materials and said, ‘We need this from you.’ And I said, ‘Cool, I’ll make those things.’”

This year Circus Campus will present 14 acts in its theater, sharing space and resources and marketing from Mount Airy. Kennedy hopes the activity will draw people to the outlying neighborhood far removed from Center City, where most of the Fringe Festival happens.

A third Fringe hub will also be continuing during the Fringe Festival: Crossroads Comedy Theater. The comedy presenter has been staging improv, stand-up, and sketch comedy for a few years, this year taking over Theatre Exile for five days, hosting dozens of performers. Crossroads is not only producing them but offering a discount pass exclusive to its own hub.

The hub model could make theater not only easier, but better.

Norris, at Cannonball, said the burden of production can stifle experimentation and creativity.

“I didn’t know this when I was younger, but I know this now in my 45 year-old body: being able to be creative takes space in your brain, in your body,” she said. “The things that Cannonball is taking care of allows me to sit and dream and imagine and play and move.”

Grinberg said he has no plans to spin Cannonball Festival away from the Fringe, whose ticketing platform and administrative tools are too valuable to go without. He did, however, hold a smaller version of Cannonball, called Miniball, last March during Philly Theater Week, which proved to be successful: with just seven shows in six days it was much smaller than Cannonball, but sold more tickets per show.