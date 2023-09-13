“It’s fun to say: ‘Now, everyone, we’re all coming out of the closet,’” she said. “Whether you came here thinking you were straight, or just an ally, by the end of the night we’re all coming out of the closet.”

The neighbors on South Street have welcomed it with open arms.

“They’re popping in, like: ‘Thank god you’re here,’” Jarboe said. “’This is the weird stuff that should happen on South Street.’”

The location at 201 South Street has been many things in recent years, including a hat store, a caterer, and Abbott’s ice cream. But it has been vacant for about five years.

A deal was moving forward to turn the spot into a supermarket: a Giant Heirloom market that would have been a major anchor tenant on the corridor. But South Street Headhouse District assistant director Katrina Johnston-Zimmerman said that fell through over the summer.

“Honestly, the last five years have been eagerly awaiting a new anchor on that side of South Street,” she said. “We have other grocery stores down on the other end, on the west side, but this was really going to be a standout new edition on the east side.”

Rather than face a giant hole in South Street’s retail space, Headhouse District asked the landlord to consider temporarily renting the storefront for a pop-up activity. Late Night Snacks fit the bill.

“It really fits with our mission. South Street has always been creative, edgy, and inclusive,” Johnston-Zimmerman said. “Despite it being the least built-out of all options, because it’s completely gutted on the inside. But everybody was up for the challenge, and that included the property owner.”

The neighboring businesses chipped in, too.

“We have over 35 community partners,” Jarboe said. “Fleishman’s Fabrics is giving us the fabric. AIDS Thrift provided all these clothes so we could hang them on the windows. Yowie, that hotel across the street, they’re housing our artists.”