A musical was developed around Red 40, “The Best Songs in the World Show,” workshopped in 2017 at the University of the Arts Polyphone festival. It explains her celestial origins. Red 40 was not born of a woman because Eies could not imagine what the mother of Red 40 would be. “I love donuts,” she said. “So my mom is a giant pink donut with sprinkles.”

The Kimmel Center invited Eies into an artist residency to develop the performance “Due to the Sensitive Nature.” She remembers they asked her to develop a performance that would be more personally authentic.

“That really got under my skin. I was, like, ‘Who are you to say that Red 40 isn’t authentic?’” she said. “I love spectacle. I love decorating my body. The themes that came out were about what it means to become who you become in life: A woman being shaped by the relationships that you have, being shaped by the life that you have, the tragedy of that, the joy of that, the inevitability of that.”

But after six years, the wig grew heavy. After unexpectedly launching an art school project into a regional phenomenon, Eies ran headlong into the sexism and misogyny that can appear in the music industry: Promoters called her “girlfriend” and sound engineers disregarded her. The reality of sustaining Red 40 and The Last Groovement had become at odds with the band’s liberation ethos.

After running hot for six years, Eies burned out. She said Red 40, named after a food dye to which she is allergic, had become dangerous.

“Stomping in high heels for so many years on this concrete floor, my knees are still mad about that,” she said. “But what was dangerous was the pace at which I was going, and the standards that I was holding myself to, and the amount of work I would take. I was boundary-less. I wasn’t taking good care of myself. My nervous system was really affected by it.”

Red 40 sang her last set with The Last Groovement on New Years Eve 2018 at FringeArts. The next morning, 2019, Eies hung up the wig. She produced some concert events featuring women and non-male identifying artists. Then, at the height of the pandemic shutdown, she fell in love with someone in Minneapolis, packed her car, and with hardly a word to anyone moved back to the Midwest, where she grew up.

“When I left, it was — I want to say — under cover of night,” she said. “I just couldn’t see anybody because it was June 2020. It was a quiet ending to a ten-year stay in Philly.”

She got married, bought a house, started teaching, and adopted cats. But Eies still had a Philly-sized hole in her heart.

“I just didn’t feel a lot of completion, but then made this whole life in Minneapolis,” she said. “I felt like I was cheating on Philly.”

Red 40 did not go gently into the night. Eies has kept the character going in Minneapolis, building a funny, uncomfortable, and politically barbed game-show performance around Red 40. With songs, of course.

“Most of what people said they wanted was more music. I was a little bit hurt because I was, like, ‘I made this whole game show for you,’” she said. “I think she’ll always sing, because I love to do it.”

This week, Eies is bringing Red 40 back home, playing three concert events at FringeArts: on Thursday and Friday making two appearances with the Paul Green School of Rock band performing songs by David Bowie, and on Saturday singing duets with Johnny Showcase in “Johnny and Red Knock ’em Dead.”