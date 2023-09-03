When it arrived FYNRYD had a little surprise tucked into its custom wood cabinetry: a purple urn with a portion of Slegel’s ashes.

“As part of his will, he wanted a small amount of his cremains left in his own car,” Doran said. “That goes wherever the hearse goes.”

In life, Slegel worked as a machinist until a job-related accident put him on disability. In his final years he lived modestly on a fixed income. Whatever extra cash he had went to help friends and family, and to keep up his car.

He often visited Laurel Hill, a 19th-century cemetery filled with carved funereal statuary and mausoleums for some of Philadelphia’s wealthiest families designed in grand architectural style. Still an active burial site, the Friends of Laurel Hill also programs the cemetery with tours, performances, and events such as the vintage hearse car show.

Attaway was not surprised that her older half-brother would want a piece of himself to stay with the car always.

“He saw a lot of beauty in death, in the rituals that we have around death,” Attaway said. “Russ loved Laurel Hill. He planned on spending his eternity there in the sense of his ashes. And he loved that car. So for those things to be together just makes perfect sense.”

Slegel had a fascination with macabre symbolism, embellishing his car with rear-view mirrors resembling skeleton hands, and using backbone vertebrae as an engine hood prop rod. But for all his preoccupation with the rituals of death, he relished fun and revered being alive.

The rear door of his hearse has a sticker: “Enjoy Life. There’s plenty of time to be dead.”

“FYNLRYD is a vehicle, albeit an unusual vehicle. It is not a shrine, something to be worshiped nor feared,” Slegel wrote in his will. “It is a vehicle made for fun, designed with imagination, and built with love. I want my useless remains to reside in that which gave me so much enjoyment, within the beauty of Laurel Hill Cemetery.”