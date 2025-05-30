From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

There are only two things we can expect with certainty, as Ben Franklin famously said, and one of them is death.

But the inaugural Philadelphia Death and Arts Festival, this weekend at Laurel Hill Cemetery, suggests death may not be what it used to be.

“This death festival brings together brilliant artists who are asking really deep, visionary questions about what it means to die right now, in 2025, in the dominant culture that we live in,” said Annie Wilson, one of the organizers.

The inevitability of death is, of course, absolute. That will not change. But Wilson says how we experience death and grieving is subject to changes in culture, medical technology and the funeral industry.

“Funeral directors, health care professionals — their jobs are to work through systems to support us. They are really good at their jobs,” Wilson said. “Sometimes in that professionalization you lose the intimacy and connection of having loved ones involved in somebody’s death that are so meaningful.”