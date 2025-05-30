Laurel Hill Cemetery’s weekend festival of mourning gives another face to death

The inaugural Death and Arts Festival, taking place at Philadelphia's Laurel Hill East and West cemeteries, brings together five artists who explore aging, dying and grieving.

Eiko Otake performs ''A Body in Laurel Hill'' beneath the spreading branches of a massive London plane tree. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Laurel Hill Cemetery’s weekend festival of mourning gives another face to death

The inaugural Death and Arts Festival, taking place at Philadelphia's Laurel Hill East and West cemeteries, brings together five artists who explore aging, dying and grieving.

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

There are only two things we can expect with certainty, as Ben Franklin famously said, and one of them is death.

But the inaugural Philadelphia Death and Arts Festival, this weekend at Laurel Hill Cemetery, suggests death may not be what it used to be.

“This death festival brings together brilliant artists who are asking really deep, visionary questions about what it means to die right now, in 2025, in the dominant culture that we live in,” said Annie Wilson, one of the organizers.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The inevitability of death is, of course, absolute. That will not change. But Wilson says how we experience death and grieving is subject to changes in culture, medical technology and the funeral industry.

The Death and Arts Festival's Annie Wilson looks into the camera
Annie Wilson is the instigator behind the Philadelphia Death and Arts Festival at Laurel Hill Cemetery. The festival addresses themes of aging, dying and grieving through workshops and performances. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“Funeral directors, health care professionals — their jobs are to work through systems to support us. They are really good at their jobs,” Wilson said. “Sometimes in that professionalization you lose the intimacy and connection of having loved ones involved in somebody’s death that are so meaningful.”

Related Content

What is a ‘good death’?

Wilson and a cohort of organizers pulled together five artists, mostly dancers, in whose work death appears. The four-day festival, which started Thursday, also features workshops and panel talks centered on aging, dying and grieving.

Eiko Otake, a Japanese performer based in New York City, will stage a site-specific version of her ongoing dance project “A Body in a Cemetery.” She takes audiences on a short walking performance through the south part of Laurel Hill East, concluding at a London plane tree.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Eiko Otake scatters dirt over an image of her mother at Laurel Hill Cemetery for the Death and Arts Festival
Eiko Otake scatters dirt over an image of her mother, surrounded by cut flowers. Her performance of ''A Body in Laurel Hill Cemetery'' is part of the Death and Arts Festival. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Underneath the canopy, she unfurls a banner printed with a close-up image of her mother’s face surrounded by cut flowers. She died in 2019. Otake had prepared the flowers in her mother’s casket before burial and took the photo, later blowing it up on a woven polymer fabric. With slow and deliberate choreography, Otake sprinkles fresh dirt over her mother’s face.

“She got a good death, the way I define it,” Otake said. “She wasn’t killed. Nobody was violent to her. It was unhurried. She died of age and relatively without much pain, so we could take time to see her dying and be together. As sad as I was, I felt like, ‘Wow, this is a good death.’”

Otake has performed iterations of “A Body in a Cemetery” previously in Brooklyn, New York; Durham, North Carolina; and Colorado Springs, Colorado. They are part of a larger “A Body” project, wherein she creates solo, site-specific dance works based on relationships she builds with specific locations.

Eiko Otake raises her arms beneath a tree at Laurel Hill Cemetery for the Death and Arts Festival
Eiko Otake performs ''A Body in Laurel Hill'' beneath the spreading branches of a massive London plane tree. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“I am learning about the place. I hope through my performance people see the place a little differently,” she said. “It’s unusual that they see something in a cemetery. It changes the sense of a cemetery as a public space.”

The festival includes workshops on topics like green burial, shrouding, healthy grieving and “Imagining the Future of Dying.”

David Brick, a co-producer of the festival and artistic director at Headlong Dance Theater, said the processes of dying and grieving are both intensely personal and communal. Their rituals knit society together.

The Death and Arts Festival's David Brick speaks
David Brick is a co-producer of the Death and Arts Festival and artistic director at Headlong Dance Theater. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“If there was one goal of the festival, it would be a place where death becomes a very special but ordinary thing to contemplate,” he said. “It’s not something to be feared or reviled, but a place where our deepest values can manifest more fully.”

Related Content

Approaching death with generosity

Another artist featured in the festival is Germantown native DonChristian Jones, a protégé of Otake. His dance piece “The Politics of Mourning” is in part based on a 2018 academic essay by Lissa Skitolsky, “The Politics of Mourning in the Neoliberal State.” It examines death and loss felt by communities who are often targeted with violence from wider society.

“It had much to do with Black American plight, Indigenous genocide, mass incarceration, and what it means to be a queer, Black or Indigenous marginalized body in America,” he said. “It has a lot to do with preemptive mourning and ongoing, unending grief.”

DonChristian Jones with a sheet over his body for a performance at Laurel Hill Cemetery for the Death and Arts Festival
DonChristian Jones performs ''The Politics of Mourning IV'' at Laurel Hill Cemetery. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Jones’ dance is also inspired by his own father, who died in 2024. Jones said he and his family cared for his father in home hospice as his body became weaker and smaller, unable to feed and wash himself.

He positions himself at the entrance of Laurel Hill Cemetery’s Receiving Vault, a historic building that was used before the advent of motorized backhoes to store bodies in winter until the spring thaw allowed graves to be dug once again.

Jones begins by sweeping the entrance to the vault and welcoming audiences inside. His choreography includes stylized gestures of cleaning walls and using a washtub.

DonChristian Jones performing inside he Receiving Vault at Laurel Hill Cemetery for the Death and Arts Festival
Inside the Receiving Vault at Laurel Hill Cemetery, DonChristian Jones reenacts the washing of his father's body; he and his family cared for his father in home hospice. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“I’m thinking about washing this building as metaphor for washing my dad’s body,” he said. “Washing and feeding — the most intimate practices I’ve ever experienced — it was the closest I’ve ever been to him. The dichotomy of how sad and loving it was, it’s indescribable, the greatest privilege I’ve ever had.”

“It felt like my greatest opportunity to perform,” he said. “That’s what I was thinking: How can I do this most generously?”

The inaugural Death and Arts Festival will have performances in both Laurel Hill East and West cemeteries with Brooklyn-based dancer Mayfield Brooks, Philadelphia-based cellist Mel Hsu and Philadelphia-based dancer Shavon Norris. Producers of the event intend to make the festival biannual.

  • Eiko Otake touches the torso of DonChristian Jones in a performance at Laurel Hill Cemetery for the Death and Arts Festival
    Movement artists DonChristian Jones and Eiko Otake interact at the beginning and close of ''The Politics of Mourning IV.'' Both of their pieces recall attending the death of a parent. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Eiko Otake holds an image of her mother for a performance at Laurel Hill Cemetery for the Death and Arts Festival
    Eiko Otake performs ''A Body in Laurel Hill'' with an image of her mother, surrounded by cut flowers. Otake has performed more than 80 site-specific versions of the work. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • DonChristian Jones sweeps the entrance to Laurel Hill Cemetery's Receiving Vault for the Death and Arts Festival
    DonChristian Jones opens ''The Politics of Mourning IV'' by sweeping the entrance to Laurel Hill Cemetery's Receiving Vault and welcoming audiences inside. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Eiko Otake with her hands on an image of her mother for a performance at Laurel Hill Cemetery for the Death and Arts Festival
    Eiko Otake performs ''A Body in Laurel Hill'' with an image of her mother, surrounded by cut flowers. Otake has performed more than 80 site-specific versions of the work. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Peter Crimmins

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate