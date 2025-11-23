Triennial art festival launching in Philadelphia in 2026
ArtPhilly will showcase Philly culture, past and present.Listen 1:07
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
A five-week, citywide festival of the arts is planned in Philadelphia next summer to coincide with the nation’s 250th birthday. ArtPhilly, starting May 17, will feature over 30 performances and installations by artists from around the region.
ArtPhilly is intended to be a triennial event, returning every three years. The inaugural event is titled “What Now: 2026.”
One of its headlining works will be a new piece of documentary theater by Anna Deveare Smith, who was once a student at Arcadia College. “The Basil Biggs Project” will be about her own ancestor who was once hired to disinter and rebury dead Civil War soldiers at the Gettysburg battlefield.
Other projects include a music exploration of Black electronic music by DJ King Britt, a giant pop-up book about the history of Chinatown by artist Collete Fu and a music and poetry project about the cultural history of pepperpot soup conceived by the late Philadelphia artist Homer Jackson.
More events will be announced for designated Festival Districts across the city. According to an ArtPhilly statement, the festival involves 17 curators.
“For so much of its history Philadelphia has been at the forefront of art and culture in the United States,” said ArtPhilly co-founder Katherine Sachs. “By spotlighting the incredible artists and vital communities of our city, we hope that ArtPhilly reminds people how exciting and dynamic Philadelphia has been and continues to be.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.