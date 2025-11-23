From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A five-week, citywide festival of the arts is planned in Philadelphia next summer to coincide with the nation’s 250th birthday. ArtPhilly, starting May 17, will feature over 30 performances and installations by artists from around the region.

ArtPhilly is intended to be a triennial event, returning every three years. The inaugural event is titled “What Now: 2026.”

One of its headlining works will be a new piece of documentary theater by Anna Deveare Smith, who was once a student at Arcadia College. “The Basil Biggs Project” will be about her own ancestor who was once hired to disinter and rebury dead Civil War soldiers at the Gettysburg battlefield.