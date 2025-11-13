From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

To many, the American Revolution brings to mind images of bloodshed at the Battle of Brandywine, winter hardships at Valley Forge or Washington’s daring crossing of the Delaware River during a brutal nor’easter.

But next year, the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History will present the Revolution in the tropical climate of a tiny Caribbean island.

“In the popular imagination, the American Revolution took place predominantly in the Eastern seaboard. We think about Boston, we think about New York, we think about Philadelphia,” said curator Joshua Perelman.

“But strategically, the Caribbean was the key to both British and American victory,” he said. “To get to North America at that time, one had to go through the Caribbean.”

Perelman was speaking from Sint Eustatius, or Statia, a Dutch-controlled volcanic island barely 11 square miles, or roughly half the size of Manhattan. He is there on a discovery mission to identify artifacts for the forthcoming exhibition “The First Salute,” opening April 23 for a year.

Although small, Sint Eustatius played an outsized role in the American Revolution.

It was a major shipping hub for trans-Atlantic trade. Due to oceanic conditions, the fastest route by sailing ship from Europe to the Americas was through the Caribbean. Any material assistance the American Revolution received from European allies, covert or otherwise, went through there.

“Sint Eustatius is special for tons of gunpowder and munitions flowing from places like France, and eventually the Dutch, to outfit American soldiers fighting the British,” Perelman said. “The events that took place on the Eastern Seaboard could never have happened had it not been for the Caribbean and its strategic importance to victory in North America.”