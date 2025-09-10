From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

With America’s 250th anniversary now just 10 months away, Visit Philadelphia has launched a $9 million campaign to encourage people from around the world to explore the City of Brotherly Love.

“Whether it’s your first visit to Philadelphia or your 50th, 2026 is the year to experience our city,” Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, said in a release. “We’re inviting the nation to join us for 52 weeks of celebrations, from new exhibitions and neighborhood festivals to major sporting events, while reminding our residents that this milestone is theirs to celebrate too. There’s no better place to mark the nation’s 250th than right here in Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy.”

The campaign centers around two elements: a commercial titled “Anything But Silent” and an interactive badge builder where Philadelphians can express their love for the city.

The Sept. 9 launch date commemorates when the Second Continental Congress adopted the name “United States of America” in 1776.