Visit Philadelphia launches national campaign to lure visitors for America’s 250th anniversary
The campaign centers around advertisements and an interactive badge builder where people can express their love for the City of Brotherly Love.
With America’s 250th anniversary now just 10 months away, Visit Philadelphia has launched a $9 million campaign to encourage people from around the world to explore the City of Brotherly Love.
“Whether it’s your first visit to Philadelphia or your 50th, 2026 is the year to experience our city,” Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, said in a release. “We’re inviting the nation to join us for 52 weeks of celebrations, from new exhibitions and neighborhood festivals to major sporting events, while reminding our residents that this milestone is theirs to celebrate too. There’s no better place to mark the nation’s 250th than right here in Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy.”
The campaign centers around two elements: a commercial titled “Anything But Silent” and an interactive badge builder where Philadelphians can express their love for the city.
The Sept. 9 launch date commemorates when the Second Continental Congress adopted the name “United States of America” in 1776.
Commercial celebrating Philly’s ‘loudest idea’ unveiled ahead of 2026
The commercial created by local marketing agency Allen & Gerritsen features iconic locations throughout the city and proud residents who emphasize that democracy in Philadelphia is “an active, ongoing pursuit rather than a historical artifact.”
“We wanted to remind both locals and potential visitors that Philadelphia is the most historic city in America and the birthplace of modern democracy as we know it,” said Neil Frauenglass, Visit Philly’s chief marketing officer. “We knew that we had to remind people that Philadelphia is the only place that you should be considering to visit for that milestone.”
Ads will begin playing Tuesday on YouTube and various streaming platforms in the Philly, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and New York City areas. This is funded in part by a $4 million allocation from the city for 2026 marketing efforts approved by the Philadelphia City Council in March.
Badge builder allows Philadelphians to ‘have ownership of this incredible year’
On Visit Philadelphia’s website, businesses and residents can create their own custom badge celebrating the semiquincentennial. More than 250 icons representing the city’s culture and neighborhoods, such as sports teams, soft pretzels and cheesesteaks, can be selected. The first 1,000 people to make a badge can receive a free window decal.
“There’s crazy fun stuff like the lantern fly and the lawn chair that you might put on the street to save your parking spot,” Frauenglass said. “There’s so much fun to be had with it, and again, it’s such a great reminder and awareness builder of how much fun 2026 is going to be.”
Badges will be seen throughout 2026 on billboards and neighborhood festival signage. Organizations that have committed to creating their badges include the African American Museum in Philadelphia, the National Constitution Center and the 2026 PGA Championship.
“We really wanted people to start interacting with 2026 and to start feeling like they have ownership of this incredible year in Philadelphia as well,” Frauenglass said. “That badge builder is really for locals, both for residents and for businesses to be part of the celebration and to know that they are welcoming people to their hometown.”
On top of semiquincentennial celebrations, the city is preparing for multiple major events next year, including the FIFA World Cup, which alone is expected to bring 500,000 visitors and have a $770 million impact on the local economy.
Philadelphia will also host the MLB All-Star game, the PGA Championship and the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.
