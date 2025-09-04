From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia plans to spend $100 million toward neighborhood initiatives as the city prepares for the nation’s 250th birthday next summer, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced Wednesday afternoon at the Independence Visitor Center.

“Ring it On! One Philly, A United Celebration” will support and coordinate 60 neighborhood organizations throughout the city to make economic and cultural improvements ahead of the semiquincentennial.

“It’s a year of connection, of progress, of pride that will shape the next generation of our city’s story,” Parker said.

The “Ring it On” investments fall into three categories: activations, beautifications and celebrations.

The activations include supporting neighborhood-specific festivals and assets to drive public attention to areas beyond the downtown colonial historic district expected to be the hub of semiquincentennial activity.

Parker said those activations will be based largely on growing the assets already existing in neighborhoods.

“We’re putting tools and resources directly into the hands of — I’m giddy about this part — block captains,” Parker said. “Block captains are going to lead here, and community leaders, small businesses and residents.”