Philly announces plans to invest $100M in city neighborhoods for 2026 celebrations outside of the historic district
“Ring it On” initiative is designed to improve neighborhoods through activations, beautifications and celebrations.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Philadelphia plans to spend $100 million toward neighborhood initiatives as the city prepares for the nation’s 250th birthday next summer, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced Wednesday afternoon at the Independence Visitor Center.
“Ring it On! One Philly, A United Celebration” will support and coordinate 60 neighborhood organizations throughout the city to make economic and cultural improvements ahead of the semiquincentennial.
“It’s a year of connection, of progress, of pride that will shape the next generation of our city’s story,” Parker said.
The “Ring it On” investments fall into three categories: activations, beautifications and celebrations.
The activations include supporting neighborhood-specific festivals and assets to drive public attention to areas beyond the downtown colonial historic district expected to be the hub of semiquincentennial activity.
Parker said those activations will be based largely on growing the assets already existing in neighborhoods.
“We’re putting tools and resources directly into the hands of — I’m giddy about this part — block captains,” Parker said. “Block captains are going to lead here, and community leaders, small businesses and residents.”
The city’s efforts to beautify will mostly be targeted to 20 specific commercial corridors, which have not yet been announced. They will see added amenities such as new benches, planters, banners and public art that will be installed in partnering corridors.
“We’re not only helping the neighborhoods celebrate, but we’re supporting the very spaces where people build livelihoods, launch businesses, and invest in their futures,” said Karen Fegely, the city’s acting commerce director. “They aim to increase the visibility, the foot traffic and the momentum that will fuel their long-term growth.”
The celebration pillar of “Ring it On” will include the statewide Bells Across PA public art project, which will install large fiberglass replicas of the Liberty Bell decorated by local artists in every county of the state. Philadelphia is partnering with Mural Arts Philadelphia to paint 20 bells, each designed by a local artist to reflect particular neighborhoods.
The city will also supply 250 block parties with “Life, Liberty, and Happiness” kits filled with games, decorations and healthy living resources to spark civic pride.
“These improvements aren’t just cosmetic,” said Michael Newmuis, the city director of 2026 planning. “They’re investments in small businesses and safety and increased sense of belonging.”
Newmuis said a group of philanthropic partners have donated an additional $16.25 million to 250th anniversary planning, on top of the more than $100 million the city has budgeted.
Parker said the semiquincentennial is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make material improvements in city neighborhoods that will outlast the 250th celebrations.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.