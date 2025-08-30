Many of the city’s semiquincentennial celebrations will fall under the umbrella of the nonprofit PHILADELPHIA250. Here’s what’s planned so far.

Neighborhood Gateways

In neighborhoods across the city, 250th-themed activity centers will welcome visitors and residents with family-friendly events and programs.

Legacies for the 250th: Community-led projects

Historically, Philadelphia has celebrated landmark anniversaries with special monuments like

Memorial Hall, the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and the LOVE sculpture.

For the nation’s semiquincentennial, PHILADELPHIA250 is taking a “by the people, for the people” approach, highlighting scalable, community-led projects.

Three projects were selected through PHILADELPHIA250’s Leave a Legacy grant competition. From shared prosperity and people’s histories to revolutionary action and the pursuit of happiness, the grantees touch on the country’s “original founding values,” said Danielle DiLeo Kim, executive director of PHILADELPHIA250, in 2022.

Here’s a look at the grant winners:

Our Market: Preserving local heritage through storytelling

Artist Michelle Angela Ortiz’s public art project highlights South Philadelphia’s iconic Italian Market, one of the oldest outdoor markets in the country.

Generations of Italian Americans, Black residents, immigrants from Southeast Asia and Ortiz’s own family have lived and worked along the South Ninth Street market, which dates back more than 100 years.

“This is our home, this is our place. We belong here,” Ortiz told WHYY News in 2022. “We all belong to this place.”

As part of its effort to preserve the market’s cultural legacy, Our Market will help residents, business owners and vendors become the storytellers of their own history. The grassroots model will be shared with other communities facing similar challenges.

Smith Memorial Playground’s revolutionary action figures

To empower children as future changemakers, North Philadelphia’s Smith Memorial Playground will lead kids in creating action figures based on community activists and heroes.

Danielle Smith, the playground’s development director, came up with the idea as a way to teach kids about people directly impacting their communities, like action figure prototypes FarmerJawn and Ya Fav Trashman.

“Children are community stakeholders,” Smith said in 2022. “They have a voice and it matters.”

Organizers say the program will extend to other education and recreation sites across the city.

Special Olympics Pa.’s ‘City of Inclusion’

Special Olympics Pennsylvania aims to make Philadelphia the nation’s first “City of Inclusion.”

The initiative seeks to ensure neighborhoods and businesses make necessary accommodations in education, employment, health, housing and access to services.

Of large U.S. cities, Philadelphia has the highest disability rate. About 246,000 Philadelphians, or 16% of the city’s population, have a physical, emotional or cognitive disability, according to Chase Trimmer, director of the fellowship program at SOP.

Support systems for people with disabilities often exist in silos, Trimmer said in 2022. “We seek to bring people together — government, the private sector, agencies, self-advocates — to really create a more inclusive city of Philadelphia,” he said.