Many of the city’s semiquincentennial celebrations will fall under the umbrella of the nonprofit PHILADELPHIA250. Here’s what’s planned so far.
Neighborhood Gateways
In neighborhoods across the city, 250th-themed activity centers will welcome visitors and residents with family-friendly events and programs.
Legacies for the 250th: Community-led projects
Historically, Philadelphia has celebrated landmark anniversaries with special monuments like
Memorial Hall, the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and the LOVE sculpture.
For the nation’s semiquincentennial, PHILADELPHIA250 is taking a “by the people, for the people” approach, highlighting scalable, community-led projects.
Three projects were selected through PHILADELPHIA250’s Leave a Legacy grant competition. From shared prosperity and people’s histories to revolutionary action and the pursuit of happiness, the grantees touch on the country’s “original founding values,” said Danielle DiLeo Kim, executive director of PHILADELPHIA250, in 2022.
Here’s a look at the grant winners:
Our Market: Preserving local heritage through storytelling
Generations of Italian Americans, Black residents, immigrants from Southeast Asia and Ortiz’s own family have lived and worked along the South Ninth Street market, which dates back more than 100 years.
“This is our home, this is our place. We belong here,” Ortiz told WHYY News in 2022. “We all belong to this place.”
As part of its effort to preserve the market’s cultural legacy, Our Market will help residents, business owners and vendors become the storytellers of their own history. The grassroots model will be shared with other communities facing similar challenges.
Smith Memorial Playground’s revolutionary action figures
To empower children as future changemakers, North Philadelphia’s Smith Memorial Playground will lead kids in creating action figures based on community activists and heroes.
Danielle Smith, the playground’s development director, came up with the idea as a way to teach kids about people directly impacting their communities, like action figure prototypes FarmerJawn and Ya Fav Trashman.
“Children are community stakeholders,” Smith said in 2022. “They have a voice and it matters.”
Organizers say the program will extend to other education and recreation sites across the city.
Special Olympics Pa.’s ‘City of Inclusion’
Special Olympics Pennsylvania aims to make Philadelphia the nation’s first “City of Inclusion.”
The initiative seeks to ensure neighborhoods and businesses make necessary accommodations in education, employment, health, housing and access to services.
Of large U.S. cities, Philadelphia has the highest disability rate. About 246,000 Philadelphians, or 16% of the city’s population, have a physical, emotional or cognitive disability, according to Chase Trimmer, director of the fellowship program at SOP.
Support systems for people with disabilities often exist in silos, Trimmer said in 2022. “We seek to bring people together — government, the private sector, agencies, self-advocates — to really create a more inclusive city of Philadelphia,” he said.
FIFA’s 2026 Men’s World Cup — a massive 104-game tournament featuring 48 teams across 16 host cities in three countries — includes several matches in Philadelphia.
Which World Cup 26 games will be played in Philly?
Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field will host five group-stage matches and one knockout-stage fixture, the latter of which will be held on the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Here’s a look at the schedule:
Group Stage fixtures
Sunday, June 14 | Match 9 – Group E
Friday, June 19 | Match 29 – Group C
Monday, June 22 | Match 42 – Group I
Thursday, June 25 | Match 55 – Group E
Saturday, June 27 | Match 68 – Group L
Round of 16 fixtures
Saturday, July 4 | Match 89 – Winner of match 74 vs. Winner of match 77
How can I snag a World Cup 26 ticket in Philly?
VISA cardholders may enter FIFA’s World Cup 26 ticket lottery from Sept. 10, 2025, through Sept. 19, 2025. Randomly selected applicants will be notified before the end of September and assigned a date and time in October to purchase their tickets. More ticket sales opportunities are expected to be announced thereafter.
The Crossing of the Delaware — a turning point in the Revolutionary War — will be top of mind during semiquincentennial celebrations.
In Bucks County’s Washington Crossing Park, visitors will be able to step inside a replica of the boat George Washington used to cross the Delaware River on Dec. 25, 1776. The 40-foot Durham boat will be stationed on dry land and serve as a “gateway into history,” said Jennifer Martin, executive director of Friends of Washington Crossing Park. The FWCP is partnering with the Independence Seaport Museum to bring the boat to life.
The Durham boat is slated to be on site at Washington Crossing by May 2026.
From January through December 2026, the Philadelphia Historic District will host “52 Weeks of Firsts,” celebrating milestones from the city’s history, including the first American flag (1777), the first flower show (1827) and the first Mummers Parade (1901).
Free weekly events will be held throughout the city, with one signature marquee event each month.
With TED Democracy, organizers hope to spotlight Philadelphia’s role as the birthplace of modern American democracy.
The initiative, a collaboration between Visit Philadelphia and TED, will feature a series of high-profile events that explore core tenets of democracy.
The speaker series will include an event in October 2025, with details forthcoming. In 2026, a daylong symposium exploring what democracy means to modern society will serve as TED Democracy’s flagship event.