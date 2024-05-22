From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia has played host to more than its fair share of history-making speeches and debates.

Now, a new series of conversations is slated to join the already-crowded calendar of 2026 events in the city marking the Semiquincentennial anniversary of the nation’s founding.

Standing beneath the Benjamin Franklin National Memorial at the Franklin Institute, a coalition of city and state leaders, including Gov. Josh Shapiro, made the announcement of “TED Democracy” coming to Philadelphia.