Philadelphia 250

U.S. Army celebrates 250th anniversary in Philadelphia

Saturday’s events at Independence Mall are the core of a three-day, public celebration.

FILE - President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence and others stand as the US Army Band performs and the US Navy Blue Angels flyover at the end of an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

As the U.S. Army hosts its biggest 250th anniversary celebration Saturday’s military parade in Washington, D.C., the Greater Philadelphia region is also commemorating the armed forces’ history.

The three-day-long celebration kicked off Friday in Valley Forge, Montgomery County, and on Saturday, a range of free, family-friendly activities and ceremonies will take place at Independence Mall.

Saturday’s events include an opening ceremony with remarks by local elected officials and Army leaders, a military-civilian parade at 1:20 p.m., a birthday ceremony and cakecutting, an enlistment ceremony and an Army band concert in the evening.

Sunday’s line-up includes a service at Christ Church in Philadelphia, and a wreath laying ceremony at Washington Square.

The US Army is older than the country

The Army originated as the Continental Army in Philadelphia on June 14, 1775, more than a year before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The Continental Congress formed the army after a series of skirmishes, including a conflict in April 1775 in which British soldiers fired on colonial militiamen in Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts.

George Washington became the first commander in chief, designated to lead the troops in unifying the colonies and combatting the British.

During the Revolutionary War, the Continental Army faced many challenges, including communication issues, lack of formal training and high turnover. Throughout the course of the war, 231,000 people fought in the Army, but there were usually just 48,000 soldiers in their ranks at any given time. Colonial militias accounted for 145,000 other soldiers and also played a key role in the United States’ victory.

By the Revolutionary War’s end, 6,800 of the Army’s forces died in combat, at least 8,000 died after being taken as prisoners of war and approximately 17,000 died of disease.

Making the modern U.S. military

The Continental Army was the first of six national military branches.

Soon after the Army’s formation, the Navy and Marine Corps were established, on Oct. 13 and Nov. 10, 1775, respectively.

The Coast Guard was established in 1790, and the Air Force was formed on Sept. 18, 1947 under the National Security Act of that year.

The latest addition is Space Force, formed on Dec. 20, 2019.

