As the U.S. Army hosts its biggest 250th anniversary celebration Saturday’s military parade in Washington, D.C., the Greater Philadelphia region is also commemorating the armed forces’ history.

The three-day-long celebration kicked off Friday in Valley Forge, Montgomery County, and on Saturday, a range of free, family-friendly activities and ceremonies will take place at Independence Mall.

Saturday’s events include an opening ceremony with remarks by local elected officials and Army leaders, a military-civilian parade at 1:20 p.m., a birthday ceremony and cakecutting, an enlistment ceremony and an Army band concert in the evening.

Sunday’s line-up includes a service at Christ Church in Philadelphia, and a wreath laying ceremony at Washington Square.

The US Army is older than the country

The Army originated as the Continental Army in Philadelphia on June 14, 1775, more than a year before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The Continental Congress formed the army after a series of skirmishes, including a conflict in April 1775 in which British soldiers fired on colonial militiamen in Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts.