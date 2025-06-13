For Philly’s Low Cut Connie, protest songs and American dissent are ‘patriotic’

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This Saturday marks a historic trifecta: Flag Day, the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and President Donald Trump’s birthday.

It has also become a day of nationwide protest, as demonstrators across the country plan to observe the No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance — a movement organized in response to concerns about rising authoritarianism.

Cities nationwide expect marches and rallies, with Philadelphia preparing for one of the largest turnouts. Organizers expect hundreds of thousands to take to the streets in a show of resistance.

WHYY “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn spoke with Philadelphia singer-songwriter Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie about his protest anthem “Livin in the USA.” The song highlights themes of political unrest at a time of federal budget cuts, tariffs and the growing marginalization of vulnerable communities.

Jennifer Lynn: This is WHYY’s “Morning Edition.” Good morning, I’m Jennifer Lynn. Tomorrow, June 14, is Flag Day, the Army’s 250th anniversary and President Donald Trump’s birthday. It’s also the No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance. Protests are planned across the country, including one in Philadelphia, to show what democracy looks like and to decry many of the president’s recent policies. Taking to the streets peacefully for gatherings is one way to make a statement. This morning, we explore another: the protest song.

Adam Weiner [NAT SOUND]

“Livin in the USA, but it ain’t my home. Livin in a USA, but it ain’t my home. My kind of people, they never gonna leave us alone. My kind of people, they never gonna leave us alone.”

JL: That’s Philadelphia singer-songwriter Adam Weiner of “Low Cut Connie.” Weiner says his newly released song “Livin in the USA” points out how our lives have changed in today’s political climate of federal government cuts, tariffs and strong feelings of isolation and rejection of the marginalized. I spoke with Adam Weiner about this song ahead of tomorrow’s No Kings rallies and events.

JL: “Who are my kind of people?” — a line from this song, “Livin in the USA.” You know, who are my kind of people?

AW: My kind of people — I mean, I’m really referring to the underclasses, which is a phrase that I never thought we would use so frequently in America. In my lifetime, between my fans and my family and my friend group, I have people from so many different walks of life: the queer community, Black, Hispanic, immigrants — people who are suddenly, maybe not so suddenly, just feeling under siege, or their ability to be in this country or be free in this country is threatened. And it’s every single night that I’m on tour, I’m encountering this kind of fear.