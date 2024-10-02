Studio 2 Extra: Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner

Adam Weiner is the front man for Philly-based cult favorite rock and roll band Low Cut Connie.

Their live shows are high-energy, to put it lightly – think sweaty musicians, leather, sequins, piano-stomping, jumping into crowds. As Rolling Stone once put it, they’re “ripping up the stage.” And it’s all on full display in Low Cut Connie’s concert documentary, Art Dealers, released Tuesday.

In this Studio 2 extra, Avi and Adam sit down to talk about the music, the film, Low Cut Connie’s loyal listeners, and what it means to be a cult artist.