Big changes are coming to the Stormwater Authority of the City of Chester.

The authority must reduce the size of its board from nine to five members, and the remaining board members will no longer receive salaries.

Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania Judge Matthew S. Wolf issued an order Friday granting the state-appointed receiver’s wishes of reeling in the agency.

Wolf wrote, “the credible evidence of record demonstrates that SAC’s Board is operating outside of the law and its own governing documents.”

Chester’s state-appointed receiver previously alleged the authority conducted an unauthorized board expansion and doled out $816,000 in “improper salary payments” to board members since 2017. Former receiver Michael Doweary ordered SAC leadership in March to make changes, but his directive went ignored.