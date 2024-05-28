From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Chester’s state-appointed receiver, Michael Doweary, on Tuesday accused the Stormwater Authority for the City of Chester (SAC) of conducting an unauthorized board expansion, stonewalling officials, and paying board salaries without authorization.

These recent allegations are among many instances of bad governance and wrongdoing that the receiver has made public about the SAC.

Doweary, who’s tasked with rescuing city finances, and his chief of staff, Vijay Kapoor, said these transgressions amount to a failure to adhere to Pennsylvania’s Municipal Authorities Act (MAA).

“We have an obligation. I have an obligation to complete our due diligence and look at every aspect of city operations,” Doweary said at the monthly Municipal Financial Recovery Advisory Committee meeting.

SAC officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Citing the stormwater authority’s articles of incorporation, Kapoor said the October 2016 document establishes the authority’s creation under the MAA — and allows for only five board members. However, recent meetings show the board has grown to nine members.

SAC never amended its articles of incorporation — outside of recent attempts through improper channels. Kapoor said the authority is violating its own rules. Additionally, the MAA states that board salaries must be “determined by the governing body of the municipality.”

The receiver’s office asked city solicitor Ken Schuster to find records of city council approving or establishing board salaries. The solicitor was unable to find any record. Kapoor said that’s “significant.”

“Those board members who improperly received salaries may have to pay the salaries back as restitution, because the stormwater authority was never legally authorized to compensate its board members,” Kapoor said.

Because the receiver is still investigating and has yet to receive the required documentation from SAC, Doweary said it may be “too early to speculate” any punishment.