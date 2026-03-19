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Delaware County recently completed a $38 million overhaul of its 911 radio system on time and under budget.

The legacy radio system, known as the 500 megahertz T-Band, had been in place since 1992. According to Ed Beebe, the interim director of the county Department of Emergency Services, it worked well — until it didn’t.

Replacement parts for the 30-year-old system eventually became hard to come by. In some instances, repair crews were using chewed-up gum to hold capacitors in place and keep the system functional, Beebe said at Wednesday night’s Delaware County Council meeting.

There were also recurring security issues. Beebe said people were buying radios online, reprogramming them and interfering with police operations.

“We were finding that almost every day somebody was jumping out of our radio system — people that had no goodwill — and creating havoc,” Beebe said.

In 2020, the County Council began investing in the newer Project 25 radio system.

“I’m proud to say as of January, the new P25 system is fully operational,” Beebe said. “We have gotten very positive feedback from our public safety partners on the efficiency and the effectiveness of the new system.”