With only one precinct left to report in-person results and many mail-in ballots still to be tallied, Democrats were mostly breathing sighs of relief on Wednesday: Those earlier victories were, it appeared, the real deal.

David Brown, campaign manager of Delco Victory 2021, the county Democratic Party’s campaign arm, said that the Democrats at the county level defied the popular conventions of a party falling asleep at the wheel once it took control of the Oval Office.

“I feel great. I recognized what we were attempting to do, in spite of our victories in 2017 and 2019, was a monumental task, a monumental battle, and we made it,” Brown said in an interview Wednesday. “And it’s very satisfying to see how the work that we put in — the nuanced work, the hard work — and how tangible the effects of that work could be.”

The party hasn’t proclaimed victory yet, but Brown suspects it will come very soon once more results come in.

If his confidence rings true and the Democrats have secured a win, how did they manage to fare so differently than many of their contemporaries across the country?

“I attribute so much of our success or strength to the structure of the Delaware County Democratic Party. We have a very strong infrastructure based on municipal parties with super volunteers and excellent candidates, many of whom, unfortunately, did not make it across the finish line in their respective communities, but the collective effort of these smaller subsidiaries of the party were critical to our success at the county level,” Brown said.

While Brown believes the party may have underperformed in municipal races in Upper Darby though it had stronger candidates, he thinks a lot of the blame falls on low turnout caused by people’s perception of what’s happening in Washington rather than tense local school board debates over masks and critical race theory.

“If the Democrats are not accomplishing enough at the federal level, where people pay attention — sadly, that’s really all that most people pay attention to — then it’s going to affect everyone down the ballot,” Brown said.

Tom McGarrigle, chair of the Delaware County Republican Party, acknowledged that the election results are still being tallied. He is taking a wait-and-see approach, though he believes that there were “issues” with the election involving the county’s use of a third-party vendor that sent out absentee ballots.