2021 Election
Time is running out for Pennsylvanians to apply for a mail ballot in the general election
Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid says voters who choose to vote by mail should submit their application as soon as possible.
2 days ago
Murphy, Ciattarelli to meet in final debate of N.J. gov race
The debate is being held at Rowan University in Glassboro. Early in-person voting starts Oct. 23 and runs through Halloween.
3 days ago
N.J. election officials struggle to find enough poll workers
Staffing shortages are an issue despite increase in pay for poll workers.
4 days ago
‘There is no such thing as an off year’: Voter registration rally at Philadelphia City Hall
An effort is underway in Philadelphia to continue to register new voters right up until next week’s deadline for the upcoming general election.
4 days ago
Candidates for lt. gov. spar in debate, welcome Biden to N.J.
Democratic Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and Republican Diane Allen met Tuesday in their first and only debate of the New Jersey governor's race.
1 week ago
A voter guide to Pennsylvania’s 2021 judicial elections
Voters will elect a slew of judges to Pennsylvania’s three statewide appellate courts — judges who will shape important policy in the state for at least a decade.
1 week ago
New machines, new times to vote. Major changes for New Jersey voters this November
New Jersey’s general election is just five weeks away. Here's what you need to know.
3 weeks ago
Poll shows double-digit lead for Murphy over Ciattarelli in N.J. gov race
Out of 810 registered voters reached last week, just over half of them (52%) support the incumbent Democrat over Ciattarelli.
2 months ago
‘Jack and Diane’ take on N.J. Gov. Murphy over state services, treatment of women
The longtime state senator from Burlington County and former Philly TV news anchor is being praised as a smart pick for Ciattarelli in the race to unseat Gov. Murphy.
2 months ago
N.J. primary 2021: Ciattarelli tops in GOP governor contest with some tense Democratic legislative races
The four-way battle for the GOP gubernatorial nomination was the main draw statewide.
4 months ago
Carstarphen wins Democratic primary in Camden, vows to be ‘mayor for everyone’
Carstarphen’s win was seen as a fait accompli, given his support from the S. Jersey Democratic machine. His challengers resolved to keep challenging the status quo in Camden.
4 months ago
Ciattarelli wins N.J. GOP primary for governor. Now it’s Murphy’s race to lose
Former N.J. Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli will now challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy in November.
4 months agoListen 2:05
Many N.J. Republicans still on the fence as a crowded primary for governor draws near
In the Republican stronghold of Ocean County, many GOP voters said they are still weighing their options with Tuesday’s primary just days away.
4 months agoListen 3:34
Camden mayor’s race pits 3 challengers against the Democratic machine
Camden voters choose the next mayor Tuesday. The question: Can any of the challengers be the first in decades to beat the Democratic machine’s candidate?
5 months ago
Philly commissioner says GOP is ‘playing games’ with impeachment threat over mail ballots
The threat, sent in a letter Friday, came two days after the city commissioners voted 2-1 to count roughly 1,300 undated mailed primary ballots.
5 months ago