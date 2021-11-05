Edward Durr, the Republican newcomer from Gloucester County who ousted New Jersey’s longtime Senate President Stephen Sweeney in Tuesday’s general election, has responded to backlash over anti-Islamic tweet he sent two years ago.

After the Islamophic and xenophobic tweet were resurfaced Thursday afternoon by WNYC, the Council on American-Islamic Rights (CAIR), a civil rights organization that advocates for Muslims, and the group Muslim Advocates called on Durr to resign, according to the Washington Post.

“Anti-Muslim smears like the kind Mr. Durr posted on his Twitter account have been directly responsible for hate and violence against American Muslims,” said Muslim Advocates Communications Director Eric Naing in a statement. “The hateful words and false conspiracy theories spread by Durr should have no place in society, let alone the New Jersey State Senate. Mr. Durr must either sincerely apologize and disavow his hateful and dangerous social media posts or resign.”