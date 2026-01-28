New Jersey leaders are strongly denouncing the use of force by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal immigration agencies and calling for accountability nationwide.

The reaction comes in the aftermath of the killing of 37-year-old intensive care nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by U.S. Border Patrol agents. The latest fatality has renewed calls for more scrutiny of the aggressive enforcement tactics used by ICE and other federal agents.

In a statement issued Jan. 25, Gov. Mikie Sherrill described the killing of Pretti, who cared for veterans, as “a tragedy — and the result of a reckless operation where federal leaders have clearly lost control.”

“This also isn’t the first tragedy,” Sherrill said, as a reminder of the recent shooting death of Renee Good, a mom of three, by ICE agents.

After Good was killed Jan. 7, President Donald Trump’s administration said the shooting was in response to “an act of domestic terrorism,” but Minnesota officials and eyewitness accounts rejected that assertion.

“These untrained, masked agents aren’t making communities safer — they’re occupying cities, inciting violence, and violating the Constitution,” Sherrill said. “And there must be accountability for their lawless actions.”

The governor called on Congress to immediately impeach Kristi Noem, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security secretary.

“There needs to be a stand-down from duty, because all of these agents are acting completely outside the scope of their duties,” Sherrill said during an interview with WNYC. “It’s dangerous, and it should not be acceptable to anyone — Democrat, Republican alike, should all be calling for this to end immediately.”