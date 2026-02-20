What are the 3 measures?

One of the bills would require certain social media platforms to display a black box warning, similar to those displayed on cigarette boxes, when users log in. It would also require the platform to include a disclaimer about the potential negative mental health impacts of using social media. Violators of these provisions could face a penalty of up to $250,000.

Another measure, the New Jersey Kids Code Act, would require service providers to safeguard the personal information of minors and protect their privacy. The bill also amends some provisions of current law concerning data privacy, including changing the definitions of “personal data” and “sensitive data.” Violators would be penalized under the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act, punishable by significant financial penalties.

Julie Scelfo, the founder and executive director of Mothers Against Media Addiction and a mother of three, said the New Jersey Kids Code Act will also limit the design of social media algorithms.

“Right now, social media companies use features that are similar to the type of neuro-conditioning that you see in a slot machine, it keeps you coming back,” she said. “This bill would prevent the worst parts of this design from being used when it’s a child on the platform.”

She said the measure will make privacy settings for minors the most stringent by default.

“Right now they say there are parental controls,” she said. “I’m pretty smart, I have a master’s degree, and I tried for two decades to figure out all the parent controls and I can’t do it.”

A third bill calls for establishing a social media research center at a four-year public college that would investigate social media use and its impact, particularly on children and adolescents.

Erin Popolo, of South Brunswick, showed up at the committee hearing Thursday to advocate for the proposed measures. Popolo said her 17-year-old daughter Emily died by suicide after being cyberbullied five years ago.

“Our children are being dehumanized behind screens, we need them to come back to being with people, be able to communicate and connect with others,” she said. “These bills are going to address a lot of what is concerning.”