Finding Focus in the Age of Distraction

It always seems to happen at the worst time — when you’re on a tight deadline at work, or racing to finish your taxes, or cramming for a test. Your focus is flagging, your energy fading, so you decide to take a break — hopping on Instagram, watching cat videos on YouTube, surfing the web — and before you know it, hours have gone by, and you feel more stressed and tired than you were at the start.

We often think of these digital distractions as a form of relaxation, a way of giving our brains a break. But in reality, some researchers say, they’re doing the opposite — keeping our minds running on a hamster wheel, while depleting our attention.

On this episode, we look into strategies to reclaim our attention and focus. We talk with environmental neuroscientist Marc Berman about his research that suggests that spending time in nature can not only restore focus, but also improve our cognitive functioning and change our behavior for the better. We also try out a “dopamine fast,” to find out if taking a break from social media can really improve our focus.

