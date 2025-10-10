Finding Focus in the Age of Distraction
It always seems to happen at the worst time — when you’re on a tight deadline at work, or racing to finish your taxes, or cramming for a test. Your focus is flagging, your energy fading, so you decide to take a break — hopping on Instagram, watching cat videos on YouTube, surfing the web — and before you know it, hours have gone by, and you feel more stressed and tired than you were at the start.
We often think of these digital distractions as a form of relaxation, a way of giving our brains a break. But in reality, some researchers say, they’re doing the opposite — keeping our minds running on a hamster wheel, while depleting our attention.
On this episode, we look into strategies to reclaim our attention and focus. We talk with environmental neuroscientist Marc Berman about his research that suggests that spending time in nature can not only restore focus, but also improve our cognitive functioning and change our behavior for the better. We also try out a “dopamine fast,” to find out if taking a break from social media can really improve our focus.
ALSO HEARD:
- It’s the kind of advice you probably rolled your eyes at as a kid: “Go outside and get some fresh air!” But, as it turns out, a walk in the park could be a lot more restorative than some of the other ways we spend our breaks. We talk with psychologist and pioneer in the burgeoning field of environmental neuroscience Marc Berman about his groundbreaking research into the ways that spending time in nature affects our cognitive functioning and focus. Berman’s new book is “Nature and the Mind: The Science of How Nature Improves Cognitive, Physical and Social Well Being,”
- We follow Pulse reporter Liz Tung and contributor Grant Hill as they try to improve their focus through a month-long dopamine fast — four weeks away from their worst digital addictions — under the tutelage of psychiatrist Anna Lembke, author of “Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence.” We hear about their effort to reclaim their lives, their brains — and maybe a bit of their attention spans.
