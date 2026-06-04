Camden’s mayor says investments in public safety, jobs and neighborhoods are making the city stronger

A ‘total reset’ of public safety

“I have to go back before I was born … to find a safer time,” Carstarphen said, referring to the city’s low homicide numbers. A total of 12 homicides were recorded in 2025.

Overall, the mayor said homicides fell 90% since 2012, the last full year the former Camden Police Department operated as plans to replace the city-run agency with a county force were being executed. The county department would begin in May 2013.

Carstarphen said investments in technology, de-escalation training and community engagement produced “tangible results” for the current Camden County Police Department. He also said the “total reset” of public safety was unthinkable a decade ago, but added that residents are embracing “this new reality.”

“Our residents have got the trust and build confidence from all of that,” he said. “I always talk about ‘you got to build trust and confidence,’ and you only do that by your deeds and your work.”

The mayor said the city invested $14 million in new firefighting equipment and improvements to firehouses across the city.

“Our police and fire departments are leading the way and public safety will always be a foundation for every form of progress in our city,” Carstarphen said.

New opportunities in education

The mayor credited partnerships with educators, families and community leaders for improvements in students’ academic outcomes, describing it as a culture shift.

“A culture where schools, nonprofits, philanthropy, government, faith leaders and community organizations began solving problems and trying to work together instead of apart and being in silos,” he said.

Camden’s educational ecosystem includes traditional public schools, charter schools and renaissance schools.

What the mayor did not mention were cuts announced by the Camden City School District. Before the announcement of additional job cuts, the Camden City School District sent layoff notices to the entire central office as part of a major restructuring by state-appointed Superintendent Alfonso Q. Llano Jr.

Carstarphen said he invited New Jersey Education Commissioner Lily Laux to Camden to see the progress made by the students and pledged to continue fighting for resources.

‘Camden Strong’ economic investments

The mayor highlighted several big-ticket projects taking place in the city, including the $3 billion expansion of the Cooper University Health Care campus, a $95 million expansion of the Coriell Institute for Medical Research and the $250 million rebuild of the Walter Rand Transportation Center, which now includes the Beacon Tower, a proposed 25-story office building.

Carstarphen spoke about the achievements of Camden Works, a program to help city residents find work. In 2025, more than 800 residents sought support services from the program and 315 secured employment, according to the mayor.

The mayor also spotlighted the city’s Buy Camden First initiative, which aims to promote small businesses. More than 180 businesses are featured in an online directory. Carstarphen says more than $70,000 in micro purchases were accounted for through the initiative, though he says the total is “likely higher.”