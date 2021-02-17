Camden’s major downtown transportation hub is about to get a $250 million reboot.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was joined Wednesday by several officials, including Camden Mayor Frank Moran, to announce an overhaul of the Walter Rand Transportation Center at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Broadway.

Murphy said the multi-year project would create “a modern and scalable economic gateway that fully reflects Camden’s future and its vision and its trajectory.”

“This new facility … will provide better connectivity between the PATCO Speedline and the River Line,” Murphy said. “It’ll provide for improved flow for the more than two dozen NJ Transit bus lines that flow to and from here.”