Compared to other parts of the country, Camden, New Jersey, should be a park lover’s dream — with 97% of the city’s residents having access to a park. Yet only 70% of residents report using the city’s parks at least once a month.

The statistics come from the Trust for Public Land, which found Camden residents had much better access to parks, compared to the national average of 54%, yet used these public spaces at a lower rate than their urban counterparts.

A lack of resources for the city’s park system is to blame for the disconnect, but Camden leaders hope to change that in 30 years’ time.

Camden, the county, the Trust for Public Land, and nonprofit Cooper’s Ferry Partnership want to make “high quality” parks accessible to all residents, still within a 10-minute walk, by 2050. The city has laid out its funding strategies and targeted goals when revamping parks, such as making the city more climate-resilient, in an 80-page plan released this month.

“I think well-connected green spaces do more than just provide a place for children to run around,” said Meishka Mitchell, vice president at Cooper’s Ferry Partnership.

“Research has proven the importance of parks in communities, the importance that access to quality open space and green spaces, parks in urban areas particularly, impacts both physical and the mental health of the residents, how they increased property values, how they help the environment and air quality of these spaces, how they contribute to the quality of life, public safety,” said Mitchell.

Camden has long emphasized the importance of parks. According to the city, it has already invested $100 million in its parks this past decade. In 2018, the city’s Mayor Frank Moran signed the 10-minute pledge, a national campaign that aims to have all residents within a 10-minute walk from a park.

The city expects another $25 million will be directed to the parks within the next five years.