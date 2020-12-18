Camden County Freeholders set aside $5M in CARES money for businesses

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Camden County Freeholders have dedicated an additional $5 million to help small businesses and nonprofits who received grants through the federal CARES Act.

The county’s CARES Small Business Grant Program distributed a share of $25 million to 3,100 small businesses and nonprofits. Those entities will get an additional 20% on top of what they received.

Freeholder Director Lou Cappelli said they must use the CARES Act funds by Dec. 31 or lose them. The freeholders decided to use the leftover money as an extra boost to struggling businesses, though Cappelli hoped that another federal coronavirus relief package would have been approved by now.

“We’re hoping that these additional funds will serve as a lifeline to our businesses and nonprofits until Washington comes up with another program to assist them,” Cappelli said.