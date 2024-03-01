From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

When Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled his state budget earlier this week, he proposed a “corporate transit fee” for the state’s 600 most profitable corporations. The tax would raise close to $900,000 annually to subsidize New Jersey Transit.

“The governor did a 360 about-face, and again, it’s not just a promise is a promise, businesses must rely on the word of their policymaker because they make investments based on that,” said Michelle Siekerka, president and CEO of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association.

Last year, Murphy announced the CBT would sunset, acknowledging it was bad for the business climate, Siekerka said. When the CBT ended Dec. 31, businesses made plans and spent money assuming their tax would be 9% instead of 11.5%, he said.

“Then you do a 360, you renege and you pull the carpet out retroactive to Jan. 1, going back and recapturing what these businesses thought was already off the table,” Siekerka said. “It’s not bad policy, it’s terrible policy.”