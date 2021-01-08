Murphy approves $14 billion N.J. tax break program amid opposition

New Jersey will usher in a new era of corporate tax breaks under a $14 billion program Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Thursday.

Murphy and state legislative Democrats announced their agreement on the plan and the language of the bill in December and swiftly enacted it, over the objections of progressive activists who said the effort was rushed and the law was overly generous.

“I have no doubt that these incentives implemented fairly and equitably will power us forward and support — directly and indirectly — thousands of good jobs,” the first-term Democrat said at a press conference.

It is full circle for Murphy, who began his tenure in Trenton with an investigation into the tax break scheme started under his predecessor, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

A state task force unearthed lax oversight at the agency meant to vet tax incentive applications and a system ripe for abuse by companies who threatened — earnestly or otherwise — to leave New Jersey for friendlier business climates.