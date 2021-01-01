No more ‘freeholders’: N.J. drops term with racist origin as of Jan. 1

It’s now just one for the history books.

The term “freeholder” was outlawed Friday as a name for county-level officials in New Jersey in favor of the more common title “county commissioner,” under a state law that took effect Jan 1.

New Jersey was the last state in the nation to use the term, which dates back to a time before the Revolutionary War when only white male landowners who were free of debt could hold public office.

Gov. Phil Murphy, who signed the law in August, said he was “incredibly proud” of the change.