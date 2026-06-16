This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A shooting has been reported inside Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware.

Law enforcement officials tell ABC News that preliminary information indicates the incident began when one hospital employee shot two other employees.

The alleged shooter may have been only a temporary employee. The suspect’s identity is known to police, who are currently conducting a manhunt.

The conditions of the injured are not known at the moment.

Police believe the incident is strictly a workplace shooting, though officials say the scene is still active and the info could still change.

Action Cam video showed a number of police vehicles at the entrance to the hospital’s Emergency Department late Tuesday afternoon.

A large number of police, firefighters and medics could be seen from Chopper 6.

Wilmington Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

The hospital is located in the 500 block of West 14th Street.