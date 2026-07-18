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Trump administration officials joined U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Chester, at the Hanwha Philly Shipyard on Friday to christen the T.S. Lone Star State.

The naval vessel is the newest ship to be built in the revitalized shipyard, part of an effort to restore the nation’s once dominant shipbuilding industry.

“The old adage goes, ‘He who controls the seas, controls the world,’ and for a long time, America controlled the seas,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy told the assembled crowd. “And there came a time, though, that we forgot that to control the seas, you actually have to build ships.”

It was Duffy’s second visit to promote new shipbuilding at the yard. His wife, Fox News contributor and reality television personality Rachel Campos-Duffy, christened the ship.

Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought announced the shipyard also won a new contract to build the U.S.S. Golden Defender, which will be part of the Pentagon’s new anti-missile defense system.

“This new ship will not only support the president’s policies of restoring American maritime dominance, but also support the president’s ‘Golden Dome’ missile defense system over the entirety of our nation,” Vought said. “The Golden Defender and the administration’s entire shipbuilding effort will continue to call [on] Americans, such as the great workforce here at Philly shipyard, back to the important vocation of shipbuilding.”

The Philly shipyard is the birthplace of the U.S. Navy but closed operations in 1996, when it went into commercial use. However, commercial orders ceased in 2019. Duffy and Vought heavily credited President Donald Trump for the new domestic shipbuilding activity, pointing to his April executive order, “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance,” though new shipbuilding activity at the shipyard predates that.

Scanlon worked with administration officials in Trump’s first term — including former DOT Secretary Elaine Chao — to secure a $630 million contract in 2020 that led to the construction of three new training vessels, predecessors to the T.S. Lone Star State. In February, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., toured the shipyard to lobby for his SHIPS for America Act.

“This christening represents just the latest in an ongoing bipartisan effort stretching back over the last three administrations to reinvigorate United States shipbuilding and particularly to revitalize this shipyard,” Scanlon said at the event.