Philly’s biggest and weirdest stories of 2025

From headline-making political and cultural moments that gained national attention to the unmistakable Philly jawn, we’re breaking down the biggest news stories of 2025.

Air Date: December 23, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 52:45
Philly's biggest news stories; from the pope to the Delco pooper.

Philly's biggest news stories; from the pope to the Delco pooper.

As we reach the end of 2025, we’re looking back at the most memorable local stories of the year. From the big moments that thrust Philly into the national spotlight, to the off-the-wall antics that could only happen here. These are the issues that lit up the phones on Studio 2 all year – from the pope to politics.

We also take a look at some fun stories that could only be labeled “It’s A Philly Thing” – from the Superbowl victory to Delco pooper.

Guests

  • Solomon Jones, Philadelphia Inquirer columnist and WURD host
  • Lauren Vidas, government relations professional and author of Broad and Market, a weekly newsletter covering City Council
  • Stephanie Farr writes about what makes Philly weird, wild, and wonderfully unique for the Philadelphia Inquirer

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate