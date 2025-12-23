Philly’s biggest and weirdest stories of 2025
From headline-making political and cultural moments that gained national attention to the unmistakable Philly jawn, we’re breaking down the biggest news stories of 2025.Listen 52:45
As we reach the end of 2025, we’re looking back at the most memorable local stories of the year. From the big moments that thrust Philly into the national spotlight, to the off-the-wall antics that could only happen here. These are the issues that lit up the phones on Studio 2 all year – from the pope to politics.
We also take a look at some fun stories that could only be labeled “It’s A Philly Thing” – from the Superbowl victory to Delco pooper.
Guests
- Solomon Jones, Philadelphia Inquirer columnist and WURD host
- Lauren Vidas, government relations professional and author of Broad and Market, a weekly newsletter covering City Council
- Stephanie Farr writes about what makes Philly weird, wild, and wonderfully unique for the Philadelphia Inquirer
