National politics roundup

As primary season picks up steam, Democrats on Capitol Hill are divided on the future of the party and the best strategy to win voters. Across the aisle, some Republicans are breaking with the President as Trump pushes for extravagant White House renovations and a 1.8 billion dollar “anti-weaponization” fund. This comes as he faces slipping approval ratings, in part due to an unpopular war in Iran.

Trump announced over the weekend that a peace deal with Iran was nearly finalized, but soon after, U.S. forces carried out a new wave of strikes on Iranian boats and missile launch sites. Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks, calling them a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire and vowing retaliation.

While tensions in the middle east persist, the U.S. pressure campaign against Cuba is escalating after the DOJ charged former Cuban President Raul Castro with murder and other crimes.

Today, we’re digging into all of the major national and international headlines with two political reporters.

Guests: