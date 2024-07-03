As the Democratic party panics — should President Biden step aside?

Does the Democratic party need a new nominee? A week after the CNN presidential debate, a growing chorus of pundits are calling on President Joe Biden to step aside. But many prominent legislators and voters have rallied behind him, instead calling out former President Trump’s lies on the debate stage and recent felony conviction. Is there another viable candidate, and what would such a change mean for American politics as we know it? Is it even fair to call on the president to take himself out of the running based on his debate performance? Where do the democrats go from here?

Our guests are Princeton University political history professor and author Julian Zelizer, Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Solomon Jones, and Dave Davies, NPR Fresh Air contributor and former longtime political reporter.