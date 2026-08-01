From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Starting Saturday, if you want plastic utensils from a New Jersey restaurant, you have to ask for them. The state’s “Skip the Stuff” law takes effect.

Some restaurants are now prohibited from handing out single-use plastic utensils and condiments without a customer asking for them. It is the latest effort by the Garden State to reduce plastic pollution.

New Jersey joins states including California and Washington, and cities including New York City, in adopting such provisions. Environmentalists have hailed the new law as the strongest in the country for reducing plastic waste.

“This is pretty darn common sense,” said Doug O’Malley, director of Environment New Jersey. “If we want to reduce plastic waste and pollution and keep millions of kitchen junk drawers free of unneeded plastic utensils, this is a win for reducing plastics. It’s a win for reducing waste in our homes. It’s a win for businesses that don’t need to give out as many plastic utensils.”

The food service industry has long sought ways to be environmentally sustainable, according to Amanda Stone, vice president of public affairs for the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality, who added that the new law makes sense.

“First, obviously protecting the environment,” she said. “But also, there will be a cost savings in the end as consumers begin to change their habits and are asking for these items less and restaurants start giving them out less.”

Stone added that they noticed “Skip the Stuff” laws being put on the books in municipalities across the state. More than 60 towns had implemented such measures by the time they asked the Legislature to create a statewide law so there would be consistency.

“Not just for consumers, but business owners, especially with multiple locations, could follow the same rules no matter where their location was,” she said.