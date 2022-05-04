New Jersey’s single-use bag and container ban, one of the strictest in the country, is officially in effect.

Stores in New Jersey are no longer allowed to provide or sell single-use plastic carryout bags or polystyrene foam containers (widely known as “Styrofoam”).

Here’s what you should know about the ban:

Why are plastic bags banned?

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the measure in November 2020 in an effort to tackle plastic pollution.

The Environmental Protection Agency in 2018 reported that 4.2 million tons of plastic bags were generated in the U.S. Only 10% of those plastic bags were recycled.

Clean Ocean Action reported in its annual Beach Sweeps Report that plastic items continue to make up the vast majority of trash collected across 70 beach sites across the state.

“These type of single use plastics are an incredible source of litter,” said Shawn LaTourette, state commissioner of environmental protection. “They’re not easily recyclable and highly resistant to breakdown in the environment where a lot of these materials end up.”