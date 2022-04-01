The Regional Roundup: April 4th

President Biden on Wednesday received his second booster shot after the FDA authorized a fourth coronavirus vaccine dose for Americans older than 50. But much of the medical community remains divided on the research behind the necessity, the purpose of another shot, how it could impact the immune system and the potential risks. We’ll talk with PAUL OFFIT, Director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and member of the FDA’s COVID Vaccine advisory panel.

And, a Villanova University scientist has discovered a fascinating lizard fossilized in amber dating back more than 110 million years. The “Lizard King”, AARON BAUER, has identified more reptiles than any other living scientist, and joins us to discuss the incredibly rare find.

But first, New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban goes into effect in just a month, with some extensions given to food pantries and small grocers in low-income areas. Is the bag ban a necessary step toward a new culture of sustainability? We’ll talk with ANJULI RAMOS, New Jersey State Director for The Sierra Club.