Horseshoe crabs may be spared in the near future, however. On Friday, the U.S. Pharmacopeia, an organization that sets standards for the biomedical industry, issued guidance on using synthetic chemicals instead of crab blood. New Jersey and Delaware advocates are applauding the measure.

“It makes sense from the biomedical industry. It’s safer, it’s less expensive, and it’s a renewable resource,” said Emily Diznoff, a Delaware family practice physician who has advocated for the species’ protection. “I was thrilled for the horseshoe crabs, hoping that this would finally influence biomedical companies to choose the alternative so that we wouldn’t be putting the horseshoe crabs in such jeopardy like we are right now.”

Horseshoe crabs have existed for more than 400 million years, surviving several mass extinction events. However, their populations drastically reduced in the 1990s, partly because they were over-harvested and used as bait for eels and whelk.

The horseshoe crab’s population decline is bad news for the endangered red knot bird, which relies on the crab’s eggs for sustenance. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reports that red knots declined about 75% from the 1980s to the 2000s, largely because of reduced horseshoe crab eggs.

Though harvesting restrictions have improved horseshoe crab populations, red knot numbers remain critically low, according to some surveys.

“[The U.S. Pharmacopeia’s guidance is] a great additional step towards preserving these ancient mariners and the migratory shorebirds that depend on them,” said Tim Dillingham, executive director for the American Littoral Society, based in New Jersey.

New Jersey has a moratorium on the commercial harvesting of horseshoe crabs for bait, but provides exemptions for blood collection. While Delaware has a permitting process for both, biomedical collection does not currently exist in the state.