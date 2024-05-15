From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In mid-May, Philadelphia-based life sciences company Integral Molecular birthed the biotech startup Cell Surface Bio, which manufactures antibodies for industry and academic researchers and scientists.

“Many antibodies today in the scientific market are not renewable, or they come from animal sources every time. And that means it uses a lot of animals,” said Ben Doranz, CEO. “It’s also not reliable because every animal is different, and it changes over time. But our antibodies are reliable because they’re cloned.”

Cell Surface Bio’s antibodies are derived from a chicken and mass-produced by cloning. It is sold in small quantities and is a very valuable product.

“The size of a teardrop,” Doranz said. “They’re the tools that scientists use every day in cell biology labs to understand the types of proteins that they’re working on to develop new drugs for cancer or diabetes.”

Doranz, a former Penn researcher and co-founder of Integral Molecular, said the industry that sells antibodies for studying cell proteins often struggles with consistent quality.