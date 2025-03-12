From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two public schools and a mobile home community are among six drinking water providers in the Philadelphia region that are currently out of compliance with Pennsylvania regulations for toxic PFAS chemicals.

The six water providers are among 22 statewide that fail to meet Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection requirements to reduce the so-called “forever chemicals” in drinking water, according to the agency.

More than 180 providers across the state continue to detect PFAS at levels above more restrictive federal regulations that go into effect in four years, according to DEP data analyzed by WHYY News.

PFAS, widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam, have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid disease, developmental delays in children and other health conditions.

The health risks associated with the chemicals, which can stay in the human bloodstream for years, have recently prompted restrictions in drinking water.

“I do think this is a state of emergency, and I think our world is really coming to terms with some of this and I hope that everyone tests their water because it is a huge deal,” said Hope Gross of the Buxmont Coalition for Safer Water, who has advocated for PFAS regulations for a decade. “We have the right to clean water and I hope that others in the community can start raising their voices.”

Pennsylvania DEP implemented regulations two years ago for two types of PFAS chemicals. Water providers in the state must treat and remove PFOS and PFOA to below 18 and 14 parts per trillion, respectively.

Water providers were required to test their supplies over four quarters last year and meet the new state standards by 2025.

Following this period, six water providers in the Philadelphia region are out of compliance; Perry Phillips Mobile Homes in Coatesville, Central Bucks East High School in Doylestown, Kings Highway Elementary School in Coatesville, Audubon Water Company which serves Audubon and the surrounding area, and the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority’s New Hope and Solebury area-wide locations.

The Pennsylvania water systems that currently don’t comply with the state’s regulations are required to inform their customers and take corrective measures. If additional sampling continues to show high levels of PFAS, water providers are given 180 days to comply or reach a Consent Order Agreement with DEP to extend the deadline, according to a spokesperson.