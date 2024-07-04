From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A Bucks County drinking water provider wants to take a novel approach to remove PFAS after detecting the toxic chemicals in New Hope’s and Solebury’s water wells, at levels above new state and federal regulations.

Instead of using the more common carbon filtration method, the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority (BCWSA) hopes to become the first water provider to use low-voltage electricity to break down the “forever chemicals.”

PFAS, a large class of chemicals used in hundreds of everyday products and firefighting foam, have polluted drinking water across the country and the Philadelphia region.

The compounds can stay in the environment, and the human bloodstream, for years. The chemicals have been linked to numerous health problems, including thyroid disease, developmental delays in children, and some cancers.

Unlike other methods of removing PFAS, the technology, designed by Texas company TruClear Water Solutions, does not require water providers to dispose of leftover materials and contaminants.

“It breaks the compounds down and makes them inert, so that they aren’t compounds anymore, and not the cancer causing agents,” said Erin Schulberger, director of environmental compliance for BCWSA. “There’s no waste stream, there’s no harm to the environment with disposal.”