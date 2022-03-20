How the way we eliminate toxic PFAS from water also takes an environmental toll

Granular activated carbon is the mainstay of treating PFAS — shorthand for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — as well as organic chemicals. The technology, in the most simplest terms, works when the unwanted compounds are absorbed by the carbon.

To produce activated carbon, which is made from coal, it must be subjected to significantly high temperatures. That process can release carbon dioxide, which contributes to climate change, into the atmosphere.

Then, once the activated carbon is used to eliminate the PFAS, the materials must be disposed of. That’s often done via incineration, or by sending it to a landfill, potentially releasing more carbon dioxide. Activated carbon can be recycled for reuse, but that, too, requires a lot of energy.

The lower the MCLs set for PFAS in drinking water, the greater the potential for environmental impact, because more work would be required to get to a lower level of the compounds.

But there’s no magic number to strike a balance.

“What is the right MCL that’s also good for the planet? I don’t have that answer — I don’t think anybody does,” Coleman-Kammula said.

Currently, there are no federal MCLs for PFAS in public drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency does set a federal health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion for two PFAS compounds, PFOA and PFOS, but unlike MCLs, the advisory is non-enforceable. Pennsylvania and Delaware are choosing their proposed MCLs based on an estimate of the amount of a chemical a person can eat, drink, or breathe each day without a detectable risk to health. A spokesperson for Delaware’s Division of Public Health said the state isn’t taking environmental impact into consideration simply because there’s no current solution to the carbon dilemma.

Drexel University has received funding from the Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program, part of the U.S. Department of Defense, to research the use of non-thermal (or “cold”) plasma technology to degrade and destroy PFAS into benign products — carbon dioxide and fluoride. That technology, if successful, would solve the current problem of having leftover contaminated materials to deal with.

Even though PFAS are considered a health risk at parts-per-trillion levels, generating parts-per-trillion levels of carbon dioxide and fluoride from the destruction of PFAS would not be dangerous, said Christopher Sales, an environmental engineering professor at the university’s College of Engineering.

Fluoride is often added to drinking water at levels around 1 mg per liter (approximately 1 part per million), Sales said, so the amount of fluoride generated from the destruction of PFAS should be of negligible concern. Similarly, the amount of carbon dioxide produced would also be considered negligible — to put it in perspective, seawater typically has a dissolved carbon dioxide concentration of 40 mg per liter (40 parts per million), Sales said.

“We’re at the early stages of demonstrating and optimizing cold plasma systems for degrading PFAS,” he said. “For destructive technologies, it is important to figure out the mechanisms of how they’re being degraded, and also what byproducts they are producing. Although the goal of these destructive technologies is to produce CO2 and fluoride, we have to make sure they don’t lead to toxic byproducts that are undesirable. We want to make sure we’re optimizing destructive technologies so they not only remove PFAS fast, but also so that they only generate safe byproducts as energy efficiently as possible.”

Dozens of other technologies currently are being researched, he said. “[The science community is] throwing the kitchen sink at PFAS right now and trying to see what works.”

In addition to its impact on the environment, granular activated carbon doesn’t have perfect efficacy for all PFAS compounds, said Yanna Liang, professor and chair of the Department of Environmental & Sustainable Engineering at the University at Albany, SUNY. Though the technology removes PFOA and PFOS pretty well, it is not as successful at removing other types of what are known as short-chain PFAS.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a perfect solution for dealing with PFAS. I think as researchers, we all try to find that silver bullet,” she said.

Liang’s team is studying a technology that would use plants to take up PFAS from contaminated soil, sediment or surface water, and then use a thermal process to destroy the chemicals accumulated in the plant biomass.

“We want to have a technique or technology that is able to remove all of the PFAS chemicals in either water or soil. And also, we want it to be cost effective, to be environmentally sustainable and friendly,” she said. “So that is our goal. But again, we are still in the process of aiming to achieve that goal, we’re not there yet.”