Prospective limits in Pennsylvania and Delaware

Pennsylvania wants to limit the compound PFOA to 14 parts per trillion and the compound PFOS to 18 parts per trillion. That’s just slightly higher than New Jersey’s limits of 13 parts per trillion for PFOS and the compound PFNA, and 14 parts per trillion for PFOA.

The proposal comes after the state’s Department of Environmental Protection asked Drexel University to research PFAS in the state. Drexel’s study concluded that the EPA’s health advisory for PFAS was no longer protective of public health.

Drexel evaluated several PFAS, but the Pennsylvania MCL proposal focuses only on PFOA and PFOS. That’s because there was either insufficient occurrence data, a lack of information about treatability, or of a lack of scientific studies on the other compounds, said Lisa Daniels, director of the Bureau of Safe Drinking Water within the Department of Environmental Protection.

“It’s the department’s opinion that this proposed rulemaking, and the numbers within this proposed rulemaking, is protective of public health, and it balances all of the regulatory drivers that we’re required to follow,” Daniels said.

The Delaware Riverkeeper Network is asking Pennsylvania to consider MCLs that fall below 5 parts per trillion for PFOS, and between 1 and 6 parts per trillion for PFOA. The recommendation is based on independent toxicological risk assessments performed for the organization. The riverkeeper network also wants the state to include more PFAS compounds in its proposal and implement the regulations as quickly as possible.

“Every single day that goes by without an MCL in place mandated by the state is another day that people are drinking water that is dangerous to their health, [putting them at risk for] very serious diseases, including cancers, from exposure to PFAS compounds, particularly PFOA and PFOS,” Carlucci said.

Hope Grosse, co-founder of the Buxmont Coalition for Safer Water, also believes that the MCLs should be lower, and that more compounds should be included. She, too, would like the process to be accelerated.

“I’m not happy about the fact that we are in the back of the train right now — we’re not the last to make an MCL, but a lot of other states have MCLs. And we know that these chemicals cause health effects,” Grosse said. “I do think it’s the first step. I feel like it’s taken forever, and it’s very frustrating as a community member to watch this process take so long.”

Similar to Pennsylvania’s proposal, Delaware has proposed a limit of 14 parts per trillion for PFOS and 21 parts per trillion for PFOA.

Setting MCLs will provide Delaware more information about water quality, because it will be the first time that some systems are sampled for these compounds, said Jamie Mack, environmental health director at the state Division of Public Health. That also means the state will be able to address contamination faster, he said.

PFOS and PFOA were chosen primarily because they are some of the most common compounds, and because there is readily available data on them. When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested residents in New Castle, Delaware, for high levels of PFAS in their blood, scientists not only found elevated levels of PFOS and PFOA, but also PFHxS. Mack said the state is planning, “at a minimum,” to review the new regulations annually and will make updates as necessary.

Delaware based its proposed MCLs on “minimum risk levels” established by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, a part of the CDC. The state partners with the agency for toxicological information. Minimum risk levels are an estimate of the amount of a chemical a person can eat, drink, or breathe each day without a detectable risk to health.

“Because it’s a science-based number, because Delaware understands how it was developed and is confident in these numbers, we decided to use those as the initial proposal,” Mack said.

“And then as we move through the stakeholder engagement, and conversations with water systems, and the general public, about their thoughts and feelings, we may adjust the numbers slightly up or down,” he said. “But I think we’re in a good range, and we’re certainly in the range that a lot of other states and jurisdictions have taken recently in implementing standards.”