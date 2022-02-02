Adults who reported a history of kidney disease had 56% higher PFHxS blood levels than those who did not report kidney disease — though the data is still limited, the CDC said.

“I think the results reinforce what many of us have been saying: We need a maximum contaminant level. That’s a drinking water standard set by the EPA at the federal level under the Safe Drinking Water Act, as well as one at the state level, which is happening now as mandated by a state law that was passed last summer,” said Gerald Kauffman, director of the University of Delaware Water Resources Center.

EPA has set a drinking water limit of 70 parts per trillion for two of the most common PFAS, PFOA, and PFOS. However, states have authority to set their own limits at far lower levels. For example, New Jersey has set its standard at 14 parts per trillion. Kauffman is advocating for a similar standard in Delaware.

There is no official standard for a maximum level of PFAS in the body that’s considered healthy. Scientists hope more research will lead to a standard. Kauffman said it’s best to err on the side of caution.

“As a scientist, I err on the conservative side and say that no level is safe. Many of us do. We call it the precautionary principle in science. In other words, until we know better, let’s go for zero tolerance,” he said.

The CDC study also found that adults served by the municipal water system had higher PFAS blood levels than those served by Artesian Water, that long-time residents had the highest levels of PFAS in their blood, and that adults who used at least one water filter or treatment device had lower PFHxS, PFOS, and PFOA blood levels compared to those who did not.

“It’s always good to have an end-of-tap water filter, and they only cost a few dollars,” Kauffman said.

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry does not recommend that New Castle area residents find alternative drinking water options because the current supply meets EPA standards. The agency also advises new parents to continue breastfeeding because the “benefits outweigh the risks.” Anyone with concerns about PFAS exposure should consult a physician, the CDC said.

Kauffman said it would be advisable for people with levels of PFAS in their blood to get retested to find out if the levels change over time.

“In science, we believe in the rule of three: Three rounds of tests can tell you what’s going on. Two will tell you a somewhat trend, but a third test is needed to verify,” he said.

The agencies are inviting New Castle residents to a virtual information session at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 to learn more about the results of the PFAS exposure assessment. Experts will also answer community questions. To register, go to: https://bit.ly/NewCastleEAMtg