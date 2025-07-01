Philly’s largest union representing city workers could go on strike Tuesday. Here’s what could be impacted and how the city is preparing
The union represents 9,000 blue-collar city employees ranging from sanitation workers to crossing guards.
Philadelphia’s largest blue-collar union could strike Tuesday, potentially disrupting essential city services like trash collection. However, city officials say they have a contingency plan ready.
On Monday, AFSCME District Council 33 walked out of contract talks, saying the city’s offer was insufficient to justify continued negotiations. Disagreements appear to be over wages and work rules, with the city offering 7% over three years and the union seeking nearly 20% over the same period.
The union represents 9,000 city employees, ranging from sanitation workers, city maintenance staff, 911 dispatchers and school crossing guards. If an agreement isn’t reached, it would be the first time the union has walked in almost 40 years, when a 20-day strike resulted in trash piling up on city streets.
“We are prepared to stay at the table to achieve a contract that honors our employees while safeguarding the city’s financial stability for all Philadelphians,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said Monday afternoon.
911 will remain operational, but prepare for slower pick-up times
City leaders said they are prepared for the potential work stoppage. Emergency 911 call centers will remain operational, according to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, with officers being moved to handle complaint calls. However, he warned residents of longer-than-average pick-up times.
“One of the things we do expect is some wait times for 911 due to some of the shortages. Do not hang up,” Bethel said.
No curbside trash or recycling collection
Sanitation and trash pickup services will be operating in a “modified capacity,” Parker said. The city will establish 63 trash neighborhood drop-off locations across the city.
The drop-off sites will only take bagged trash and will not accept larger items like tires or construction debris. Officials are asking people not to put recycling at the curb or the special drop-off sites.
If the work stoppage lingers and more capacity is needed, additional collection sites would be added, Parker said.
Grass clippings can be dropped off to be recycled into compost, which can be used for gardening, according to Carlton Williams, the city’s director of clean and green services. He also urged people to use garbage disposals instead of bagging leftover food waste.
Water
The Philadelphia Water Department will also be dealing with a reduced workforce. Staff will be “cross-training” to ensure drinking water and wastewater services continue uninterrupted, Parker said, but warned of service impacts and longer wait times for repairs.
“During a strike, the Philadelphia Water Department will prioritize repairs based on the severity of the impact and the availability of resources,” she said.
Limited pool openings
Lifeguards and other pool staff are not part of the union, but the staff who maintain the facilities are. Because of this, Parker said only about 20 of the city’s more than 60 pools will remain open in the event of a strike, with managers being tasked to maintain the facilities. A list of affected pools can be found here. The sprayparks will remain open along with recreation centers, but they will be limited to between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The city is hopeful that it can keep Welcome Festivities running on schedule and is encouraging people to attend July Fourth festivities.
“Don’t leave the city,” Parker said.
