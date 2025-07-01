From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s largest blue-collar union could strike Tuesday, potentially disrupting essential city services like trash collection. However, city officials say they have a contingency plan ready.

On Monday, AFSCME District Council 33 walked out of contract talks, saying the city’s offer was insufficient to justify continued negotiations. Disagreements appear to be over wages and work rules, with the city offering 7% over three years and the union seeking nearly 20% over the same period.

The union represents 9,000 city employees, ranging from sanitation workers, city maintenance staff, 911 dispatchers and school crossing guards. If an agreement isn’t reached, it would be the first time the union has walked in almost 40 years, when a 20-day strike resulted in trash piling up on city streets.

“We are prepared to stay at the table to achieve a contract that honors our employees while safeguarding the city’s financial stability for all Philadelphians,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said Monday afternoon.

911 will remain operational, but prepare for slower pick-up times

City leaders said they are prepared for the potential work stoppage. Emergency 911 call centers will remain operational, according to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, with officers being moved to handle complaint calls. However, he warned residents of longer-than-average pick-up times.

“One of the things we do expect is some wait times for 911 due to some of the shortages. Do not hang up,” Bethel said.