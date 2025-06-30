From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s largest municipal workers union says it will strike at midnight this evening unless the city comes back with a better offer. The union walked out of contract talks this morning, saying that the city’s offer was insufficient to justify continued negotiations.

That means trash collection, access to public swimming pools, city health centers, and most city services, including permits, licenses, and inspections, as well as title transfers and the issuance of marriage licenses, will all come to a halt on Tuesday. AFSCME District Council 33, the city’s largest municipal union representing 9,000 of its blue-collar workers, also represents 9-1-1 dispatchers and school crossing guards.

It would be the first time the union has walked in almost 40 years, when a 20-day strike resulted in trash piling up on the city streets.

Over the weekend, the union left messages to its members that they were still talking with the city in an effort to avert a walkout. But union leaders appeared to want to maximize their leverage and walk off the job in the middle of the Welcome America festivities, instead of extending their contract past the end of the city’s July 4 celebrations.