Philly’s blue-collar union says it will strike at midnight if there’s no deal struck. Here’s what you need to know
AFSCME DC33, which represents Philly’s blue-collar workers, is vowing to strike at midnight if there isn’t an agreement with the city.
Philadelphia’s largest municipal workers union says it will strike at midnight this evening unless the city comes back with a better offer. The union walked out of contract talks this morning, saying that the city’s offer was insufficient to justify continued negotiations.
That means trash collection, access to public swimming pools, city health centers, and most city services, including permits, licenses, and inspections, as well as title transfers and the issuance of marriage licenses, will all come to a halt on Tuesday. AFSCME District Council 33, the city’s largest municipal union representing 9,000 of its blue-collar workers, also represents 9-1-1 dispatchers and school crossing guards.
It would be the first time the union has walked in almost 40 years, when a 20-day strike resulted in trash piling up on the city streets.
Over the weekend, the union left messages to its members that they were still talking with the city in an effort to avert a walkout. But union leaders appeared to want to maximize their leverage and walk off the job in the middle of the Welcome America festivities, instead of extending their contract past the end of the city’s July 4 celebrations.
As rumors circulated on social media that a deal had been struck, some were hopeful, but the union disputed that message on its own social media accounts.
The sides continued to talk as of early Monday morning, according to a union post on social media, and responses to the post from people appearing to be union members were supportive, calling for solidarity.
The city has been preparing for a walkout. Those plans haven’t been made public yet, but could be announced later today.
The union is planning a 5 p.m. rally at City Hall.
The key stumbling points appear to be wages and work rules, with the city offering 7% over three years and the union seeking close to 20% over the same period of time.
The union also said it wants more favorable treatment on mandatory city residency for all workers and sick time rules.
Mayor Cherelle Parker put out a video over the weekend saying she wants a fair contract that is fiscally responsible for taxpayers.
