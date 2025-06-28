From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker took to social media Saturday to plead the city’s case in its negotiation dispute with the District Council 33 union, which represents 9,000 city employees ranging from sanitation workers to school crossing guards.

In a video running over five minutes, Parker used a comparison to her predecessors to show that the city’s current offer is fair. She also spoke about arriving at a deal that is “fair and fiscally responsible.”

“I am an unapologetically pro-union, pro-worker and pro-labor mayor,” Parker said. “I will also keep my oath to the people of this city to govern with fiscal responsibility as my foundation. And now more than ever, given the uncertainty that we face, it’s even more important. I wholeheartedly believe that we can and will reach a fair and fiscally responsible contract within our city’s fiscal constraints. And I am confident that we will do so.”

Parker did not provide specifics of the deal but referred to last year’s 5% pay increase for the union members in a one-year contract extension. She said combined with the current offer, wage increases for the District Council 33 members in her first term would amount to 12%.